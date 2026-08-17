/Afghan chargé d’affaires Noor hails ‘shared past’ and stronger ties with India at first Victory Day event in Delhi

New Delhi: Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate celebrated the fifth anniversary of its return to power with its first public reception in India on Monday, as chargé d’affaires Noor Ahmed Noor stressed the value of deeper engagement with New Delhi.

Speaking at the Afghan embassy in Delhi on Monday, Noor said stronger political trust, economic partnership and continued engagement between the two countries “will not only benefit both countries, but will also make an important contribution to regional stability, connectivity, and shared prosperity.”

He thanked Indian leadership and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for their support “in protecting and respecting the international rights of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” and for emphasising at international forums the need to ensure Afghanistan’s legitimate rights. “We hope that greater attention and practical efforts will be made in this regard,” he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Noor highlighted centuries of connection through trade, transit, sports and cultural heritage. “The ancient cities of Afghanistan, such as Kabul, Herat, and Kandahar, welcomed Indian traders and caravans, while Indian cities such as Delhi and Lahore benefited from the influence of Afghan scholars, poets, and Sufis,” he said. In the political sphere, he noted, the two nations had influenced each other in their struggles for freedom from British colonial rule. “This is our shared past, from which we draw inspiration for a better future.”

The event, hosted by Noor who took up his post earlier this year, drew diplomats, Indian civil society figures and media. Joint Secretary Anand Prakash of the Ministry of External Affairs attended as chief guest. Representatives from Russia, China, Iraq, Qatar, the UAE, Palestine, Niger, Oman, Mongolia and Serbia were also present.

Victory Day commemorates the Taliban’s entry into Kabul on 15 August 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led NATO forces and the collapse of the previous government. Celebrations inside Afghanistan this year included flag-decked convoys and official ceremonies.