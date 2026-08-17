/‘We cannot live with war’: Former Iran president warns against prolonged conflict, urges diplomacy

Former Iranian president Mohammad Khatami has said that Iran cannot continue living under war indefinitely despite having withstood external pressure and called for a cautious diplomatic approach towards the US and Israel. Khatami said the Islamic Republic had survived foreign aggression and remained resilient but argued that continued conflict would create serious challenges for the country and its people.

The former president stressed that Iran could not indefinitely function under wartime conditions.

“We cannot live with war. The people cannot, and it is not possible to continue daily life, meet people’s needs and govern society under such conditions,” he said.

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Khatami urged for diplomacy amid the risk of further military escalation remaining a major concern.

“Although the United States cannot be trusted and Israel will stop at nothing to continue tensions and conflict, this obstacle must also be confronted with prudence and measured diplomacy,” Khatami said.



Split in Iranian leadership over war strategy?

Iran’s leadership is showing unity in its determination to withstand the US and its allies, but differences are emerging over how the conflict should ultimately end.

The main divide is between the ultra-hardline Paydari movement, which opposes negotiations and seeks total victory, and a more pragmatic camp aligned with President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.



Paydari supporters argue that Iran must refuse any compromises and should continue to apply military pressure. They promote resistance and portray negotiations as a betrayal.

However, in contrast, the pragmatists inTehran are pushing for a negotiated deal with the United States. Pezeshkian and Ghalibaf’s camp aims to use military action as leverage for negotiations.

The pragmatists are also concerned about Iran’s worsening economic conditions, including a weakening currency, rising inflation and unemployment. They argue that prolonging the war would further alienate the public ultimately.