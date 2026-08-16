/UGC-NET June 2026: NTA orders re-exam for English, Commerce and Sociology on September 9-10

The National Testing Agency has officially ordered a re-examination for the UGC-NET June 2026 for three subjects: English, Commerce and Sociology, following several complaints regarding multiple errors in the question papers. NTA stated that the English and Commerce re-exam will be conducted on September 9, while the Sociology exam will be conducted on September 10.

The original UGC-NET June 2026 examination was conducted between June 22 and June 30, 2026 for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professors and Junior Research Fellowships, as well as PhD admission in 87 subjects. Following several complaints concerning the English, Commerce and Sociology papers, NTA constituted a committee to examine the reported issues.

The committee found “many factual, typographical, translation errors including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, grammatical errors, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes, and non-standard coined terms for established concepts, as well as repetition of a significant number of questions previously administered.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the English paper, 67 out of 150 questions were copied exactly from the December 2024 exam. In Commerce, over 80 questions were repeated. The Sociology paper was riddled with garbled book titles and misspelt names of famous scholars; for example, "Ritzer" was printed as "Putzer", "Parsons" as "Parsow", and "AR Desai" as "AK Desai"

On September 9, the English paper will be held from 9 am to noon, followed by the Commerce paper that will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. The Sociology paper will be held on September 10 from 9 am to noon, the agency said.

“Further details of the city, centre, and admit card details will be notified separately on the official website. No additional examination fee will be charged to the candidates of these three subjects for the re-conduct,” added the agency

The result of the other 84 subjects will be announced as scheduled. The answer key challenge process for these subjects has already been initiated. Subject-wise allocation for JRF, Assistant Professor and PhD eligibility will be carried out as prescribed in the UGC-NET Information Bulletin.