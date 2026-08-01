/Salman Khan’s heartfelt post for Sanjay Dutt sparks nostalgia among fans; says 'I love you Baba'

The much-talked-about bond between Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt is once again making headlines. The longtime friends and Bollywood icons are again in talks after Khan shared heartfelt pictures from their emotional reunion on social media after Dutt’s 67th birthday on July 29. Expressing his affection, the Sikandar actor was visibly overwhelmed by his bond with Baba and captioned the post, “I love you, Baba,” leaving fans nostalgic about their decades-long friendship and brotherhood.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt reunion

On August 1 at midnight, Salman Khan shared an emotional post for his longtime friend Sanjay Dutt, giving fans a glimpse of their brotherhood. In the series of pictures, the two are seen sharing a warm hug and getting emotional. The post came after Dutt celebrated his 67th birthday on July 29.

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Along with the picture, the Dabangg actor wrote a caption that read, “Babaaaaa forever baba aur baba, baba hota hai. Sanju baba hai hum sab ka baba n Sanju baba now apne bacchon ka baba, mera bada bhai Sanjay Dutt, Allah, Bhagwan, Jesus sab iss aadmi ko khush rakhain, I love you Baba.” (Babaaaaa forever baba and baba is baba. Sanju baba is the baba of all of us, and Sanju baba is now the baba of his children, my elder brother Sanjay Dutt. May Allah, Lord Jesus, keep this man happy. I love you, Baba.)

In the photograph, Khan is seen in a black T-shirt and jeans, along with his iconic cap, which he is reportedly wearing to cover his new hairdo. Dutt, meanwhile, can be seen dressed in a kurta shirt and jeans. Their faces are partly hidden in the photos, but the warmth of the moment is clear.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's friendship

Bhai and Baba share a legendary, decades-long brotherhood in Bollywood. The audience knows the mutual support and respect, the being there for each other through thick and thin. They have appeared in movies like Saajan, Chal Mere Bhai and Yeh Hai Jalwa and have also hosted shows like Bigg Boss together.