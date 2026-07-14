/Sanjay Dutt was 'shaking' after 1993 blasts case verdict, recalls Ujjwal Nikam

Sanjay Dutt's conviction under the Arms Act in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case was once a hot topic of discussion in India. While he was acquitted of charges related to terrorism and criminal conspiracy, it was the toughest phase of his life.

Now, years later, special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam revisited the case and shared how the actor became emotional in the courtroom.

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Ujjwal Nikam opens up about the Sanjay Dutt case

During an interview with Lallantop, Nikam shared, "Every time Sanjay Dutt cried, people held me responsible for that. The media can shape public perception of someone. When the court pronounced its verdict against Sanjay Dutt, he was naturally scared. He was out on bail, but the court ordered that he be taken into custody."

Sanjay Dutt's 1993 blasts case Photograph: (AFP)

He further added, "My argument was that Sanjay Dutt should not get the benefit of the Probation of Offenders Act. He was convicted under the Arms Act, though the court acquitted him of conspiracy charges, and we had no objection to that. However, I argued that he should be sentenced to seven years under the Arms Act."

He further revealed that the defence had sought leniency on the grounds that it was his first offence, but the prosecution disagreed.

Sanjay Dutt's reaction after the judgment

Sharing details of the moment when the verdict was announced, Nikam revealed, "When the judgment was delivered, he was trembling. He kept saying, 'No sir, I didn't do anything wrong, sir. I will come back.' He was virtually shaking. I was standing nearby and told him, 'Sanju, the media is watching, please stand straight.' Then I asked the police to take him away. Had I not motivated him at that moment, the media would have made me the villain. Everyone was against me."