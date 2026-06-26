/Prahaar teaser: Rajkummar Rai transforms himself to play prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in this courtroom drama on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Rajkummar Rao is all set to play well-known public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in the new film Prahaar- The Ujjwal Nikam Story. Nikam has been associated with several landmark criminal cases in India. Prahaar’s first teaser was dropped online recently. Based by Maddock Films, the teaser highlight Nikam fighting as a public prosecutor the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case.

Prahaar teaser out now

The teaser suggests that the story will focus on a defining phase of Ujjwal Nikam's career, which included the trial connected to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the case involving Ajmal Kasab. The courtroom drama promises to be an powerful story of justice and morality.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The teaser opens with powerful dialogue of Rajkummar, “In the past year and a half, because of this case, many people have repeatedly asked me—when photos and videos clearly show what happened, why are we not hanging Kasab?”

The courtroom drama then shows glimpses of the Ajmal Kasab trial and scenes from the attacks. Rao at one point asks, “For a moment, put yourself in Inspector Govilkar’s place on the night of 26/11, the officer who was shot by Kasab. Obviously, he would have been filled with anger. And when Kasab was finally caught alive, Inspector Govilkar did not say, “Shoot him, finish him off quickly.” Instead, he said, “Yala maru naka” (Don’t kill him). Why did he say this? The answer is very simple: India.”

The teaser closes with him demanding justice as he says, “That is why, for the crime of waging war against India, I, Ujjwal Nikam, demand that Ajmal Amir Kasab should be hanged till death.”

Rajkummar Rao physical transformation to play Ujjwal Nikam

Rao is known to deeply immerse himself as an actor when he plays certain characters on screen. In the teaser, Rao looks more bulky, to play a the famous lawyer on screen.

A key highlight is his attempt at Marathi diction, which adds a layer of authenticity to the portrayal. The teaser also leans heavily on sharp, impactful dialogue, hinting at a performance-driven film where courtroom exchanges will form the emotional backbone of the story.

About Prahaar

Directed by Avinash Arun, known for his acclaimed work in Paatal Lok and Three of Us, the teaser suggests a realistic, emotionally charged film on a high profile court room case. The supporting cast includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, and Tarun Sharma in key roles. The film is set to release in cinemas on 7 August 2026.