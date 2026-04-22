/Toaster director reveals why Farah Khan joined Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s comedy thriller

Farah Khan's surprise cameo in Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's Toaster is being loved by fans. The filmmaker-choreographer is playing the role of Nandini, a small-town orphanage owner. But do you know how the unexpected casting came together? Let's find out.

Toaster director on Farah Khan's role

The film's director, Vivek Das Chaudhary, during an interview with Hindustan Times, revealed that the team always had Khan in mind for the role. "The credit goes to Rajkummar and Patralekhaa completely. They have been friends all their lives, and Farah ma’am has been very gracious enough to accept to be a small part of our film," he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further added that the character seemed like it was built for her. "As soon as we saw this character, we knew that this was meant for her. She could play it bang-on! She just had to be herself! Because the character is like that. Then Rajkummar and Patralekhaa spoke to Farah ma’am, and she agreed. That’s how that happened," he explained.

Chaudhary also expressed his admiration for Khan's work in the film. "I understood that a lot of people really like it and are talking about her. I really want her to do more films, so that we can see her act. I hope I am running a few minutes late; my previous meeting is running over. I hope she does more. But I am really glad that we got her on board and she did that part," he said.

Farah Khan's acting career

She made her acting debut with Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi, and has appeared in cameos in several films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Om Shanti Om.

About Toaster

The film was released on Netflix on April 15, 2026, and revolves around a frugal man and his obsession with saving money. It not only strains his marriage, but also leads to a series of absurd and comedic situations after a toaster becomes the centre of the conflict. Packed with chaos and laughter, Toaster also features Abhishek Banerjee, Archana Puran Singh, Upendra Limaye, and Jitendra Joshi in key roles.