/Toaster trailer out: Rajkummar Rao's crazy adventure of heist | Watch



Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra are all set to take audiences on a thrilling ride with Toaster. Set to release on Netflix, the film revolves around Rao’s character, Ramakant, a man who can go to any length to save money. In this quirky tale, he even puts himself in danger over a toaster worth Rs 7,000.

As the release of the movie is hearing, the makers have unveiled the trailer of the movie, and it will surely take you excitement a notch higher

Toaster trailer out: Rajkummar Rao is on a wild ride to find the toaster

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The trailer introduces Rajkummar Rao as Ramakant — an endearing, no-nonsense kanjoos (miser) who believes every rupee saved is a victory. Whether it’s squeezing value out of everyday situations or refusing to let go of anything he’s spent money on, Ramakant takes thrifting to a whole new level. So when a toaster he gifted for a wedding ends up going to waste, he sets out to retrieve it, dragging himself — and everyone around him — into a series of increasingly messy situations, where every attempt to set things right only makes matters worse.

With its quirky characters and unexpected turns, Toaster promises a sharp, fast-unfolding ride that keeps things spiraling till the very end.

Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary and produced by Patralekhaa under Kampa Film, the movie stars including Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa. Director and YouTuber Farah Khan also makes an appearance in the trailer. It's unclear whether she'll play a regular role or just a cameo.

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Rajkummar Rao said, “This is a special one for me as it marks our first film under our production house, Kampa Film and produced by Patralekhaa. I’m truly excited to bring this story to audiences. What really drew me to Toaster was how something so small can completely take over a person’s mind. Ramakant is someone who genuinely believes he’s doing the right thing. He doesn’t see his actions as extreme, he sees them as practical. But that’s exactly what makes the journey so unpredictable. It’s a story that comes from a very real place, and watching that sincerity spiral into chaos is what makes the film both engaging and entertaining. It was also a joy working with such a brilliant cast, which really brought this world to life. It feels great to be working with Netflix again. They’ve always championed new stories and storytellers, and it’s exciting to be working both behind and in front of the camera this time.”