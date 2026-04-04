/DYK Meryl Streep has real-life connection with Anna Wintour? The Devil Wears Prada 2 actor reacts

Since the release of The Devil Wears Prada in 2006, viewers have been drawing parallels between Meryl Streep's character Miranda Priestly and real-life fashion powerhouse Anna Wintour. The actress didn’t just portray the role of a fashion-forward editor-in-chief, but is said to have both intimidated and fascinated the audience.

Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour are related

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Now, after around two decades, the sequel to the comedy drama is set to return to theatres. But Streep has been trending on the internet for a different reason. According to TODAY, a recent genealogy study has claimed that the three-time Oscar winner and the former Vogue editor-in-chief are actually related as sixth cousins. They reportedly share common ancestors in Thomas Smith and Elizabeth Kinsey from Pennsylvania.

Reacting to the revelation, Streep reportedly quipped, “Well, THAT explains EVERYTHING. As our ancestors would say, I am chuffed!”

Streep opens up about the sequel

During an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show, Streep opened up about the upcoming sequel, and said, “Twenty years ago, it was categorised as a chick-flick and that designation has kind of not worn well. After Barbie (2023) and Mamma Mia (2008), to throw that in, and other films that completely catch the studios by surprise that people want to see them. Because they have women in the centre of the story.”

She further added, “So, they were not... We had to scramble for our budget and that was true. I think I've talked to Greta (Gerwig) about it, that was true with Barbie a little bit, in comparison to what they spend on other films. This one, honey, they spent the money.”

Also Read: Meryl Streep dons iconic cerulean sweater to promote The Devil Wears Prada 2

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