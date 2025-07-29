Rs 2,950,000,000 net worth: Sanjay Dutt’s luxurious properties, multi-crore business and more

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turns 65 on Tuesday (July 29). The actor, once labelled as Bollywood’s bad boy, has left an undeniable impact on millions of fans with his versatile performances. While his filmography, spanning over four decades, is impressive, he has also made headlines for his personal life, especially due to his alleged connection to the 1993 Bombay blasts case, arguably one of the darkest chapters of his life.

The son of Indian cinema legends Sunil Dutt and Nargis, Sanjay Dutt became a widely talked-about name when he made his debut in 1981 with Rocky. He went on to inspire an entire generation with his looks and on-screen presence.

It would not be wrong to say the actor was born with a diamond spoon, but he had also taken his legacy forward, building a fortune through his own efforts. On his birthday, here’s a look at Sanjay Dutt’s net worth, lavish homes, and extravagant lifestyle:



Sanjay Dutt's Net Worth

The Bollywood legend has won millions of fans with his commendable performances across various genres in over 130 movies. According to Financial Express, Dutt’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 295 crore (Rs 2.9 billion). Reports suggest he charges between Rs 8 crore to Rs 15 crore per film.



From Pali Hill to Dubai: Sanjay Dutt’s Sprawling Estates

In Mumbai, Dutt owns a luxurious Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) home in Pali Hill, where he resides with his wife, Maanayata Dutt and their twins, Iqra and Shahraan. Apart from this, he also owns a residence in Dubai.

The family moved to Dubai in 2020, where they also started a business. Speaking to The Times of India, Dutt shared, ''They love it there. They like their school and their activities. My wife’s business has settled there. Sending them there wasn’t a planned move. It just happened on its own. Maanayata was doing her own business in Dubai, it clicked and she went, and the kids went with her.”

Sanjay balances his life between Mumbai and Dubai.

Sanjay Dutt’s business empire

Sanjay Dutt's income is not just limited to movies or brand endorsements, but he also owns a multi-crore business empire. He has made pretty big investments in several startups and ventures. He also owns two production houses, Sanjay Dutt Productions and Three Dimension Motion Pictures. Apart from this, he had also co-owns two cricket teams, Harare Hurricane in ZimAfro T10 and B-Love Kandy in LPL.



