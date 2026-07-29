/Sanjay Leela Bhansali to take 'unconventional route' with Vicky, Alia and Ranbir's Love & War

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most anticipated films. With the three heavyweights of Hindi cinema, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor, the film is set to anchor India's Republic Day weekend and will release worldwide on Thursday, January 21, 2027.

Carrying Bhansali's signature style of immersive storytelling and a visually rich cinematic world, the film is expected to deliver both grandeur and emotional depth to audiences worldwide. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Now, SLB is set time go unconventional for the introduction of the film to the audience.

According to an independent industry source, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali is personally overseeing the creation of a special promotional asset that is expected to offer audiences their first glimpse into the world of Love & War. It is expected to mark the official beginning of the film's promotional campaign."

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The source further added, "The makers are taking a rather unconventional route with Love & War. Instead of a standard promotional launch, they are developing a special asset that will serve as the audience's first introduction to the film. Conceived as an immersive experience, the asset will be personally shaped by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is working closely with his trusted creative team to bring his vision to life."

The move aligns with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's signature filmmaking approach, where every visual is thoughtfully designed to evoke emotion and draw audiences deeper into the world he creates. Instead of opting for standalone character posters or a conventional teaser, the filmmaker is reportedly crafting a grand cinematic introduction that captures the scale, atmosphere, and emotional depth of Love & War, setting the stage for its full-fledged marketing campaign.

Sources further indicate, "The immersive asset is currently in the final stages of development, with SLB closely involved in every creative aspect. If all goes according to plan, audiences can expect to witness the film's first official unveiling soon, giving fans their first taste of the filmmaker's ambitious vision."

While details about the format of the asset remain tightly guarded, industry insiders suggest it is intended to be much more than a promotional video. The objective is to create an event-like unveiling that instantly transports audiences into SLB's cinematic universe, setting the tone for what is expected to be one of the biggest Hindi film releases on the horizon.

With Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the helm, a director known for his detailed storytelling, grand frames, and emotionally charged narratives, expectations are monumental. The three most bankable and versatile performers in the industry, paired with Bhansali’s directorial brilliance, further fuel excitement about the scale and theme of the film.