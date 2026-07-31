/'Aesthetic pooja'? Internet trolls Bhumi Pednekar for wearing sunglasses during temple visit

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar recently visited a Shiv temple to offer prayers and seek blessings. However, what was meant to be a spiritual outing quickly sparked debate online, with netizens criticising the actress for wearing sunglasses inside the temple during her visit. Was it a good move or not? Here's what Instagram users said in the comments on Pednekar's post.

Bhumi Pednekar trolled over temple visit

Celebrating the first day of Sawan (an auspicious month for Hindus) on July 30, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress shared a series of photos from a temple visit in which she is seen seeking blessings and offering water to the deity, as per Hindu rituals. Alongside the post, she wrote, “As Sawan begins, I pray not for an easier life, but for the strength to walk it with grace. Har Har Mahadev.” But what drew criticism was her wearing sunglasses during the ritual.

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What's the fans' reaction to Bhumi's new post?

Soon after the post went live, social media users began debating whether Pednekar wearing sunglasses during a temple visit was inappropriate or not. Pointing out the wrong way to pray, one user commented, "Very offensive having sunglasses on. I mean why?"

Another Instagram user wrote, "At least don’t look at God through your glasses. Show some respect." Another comment read, "Koi zarurat hai aise chashme lagake puja karne ki? Hadd hai." (Is there any need to wear such glasses while praying?) Another user added, "Next time Shambhu ji ke samne chashme laga kar poojan aur vivechan mat karna." (Next time, don't worship in front of Shambhuji while wearing glasses.)

Bhumi Pednekar's work front

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the crime thriller Daldal, alongside Rahul Bhatt and Samara Tijori. Recently, the actress officially joined the cast of The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in which she will play the role of the legendary 17th-century warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma, alongside Rishab Shetty. Directed by Sandeep Singh, the two-part pan-Indian historical epic is set to begin filming later this year ahead of its planned 2028 release.