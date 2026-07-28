/Bhumi Pednekkar joins Rishab Shetty in the period drama The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Bhumi Pednekkar has officially come on board The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the two part historical drama that is being produced by Sandeep Singh. Bhumi has been cast as the legendary warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma. The film features Rishab Shetty in the lead.

On the morning of July 27, the makers announced Bhumi's inclusion as the legendary warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma, and the announcement sparked excitement across social media.

Audiences never saw it coming, but the first-time pairing of Bhumi Pednekar and Rishab Shetty has quickly become one of the most anticipated aspects of this grand historical epic. Both actors are renowned for completely dissolving into their roles and delivering unforgettable performances.

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Bhumi’s knack for choosing complex, powerful characters, combined with Rishab’s commanding screen presence, promises a dynamic on-screen chemistry that elevates the film to another level.

Mounted on a spectacular scale, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is shaping up to be one of the most awaited cinematic events of 2027. With two powerhouse performers coming together for the very first time, audiences are eagerly looking forward to witnessing a collaboration that promises to be both unforgettable and historic.

Directed by Sandeep Singh, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is set for a worldwide theatrical release on 21 January 2027.