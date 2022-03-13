US to send weapons worth $200 million to help Ukraine fight off Russia

In order to help Ukraine defend against invading Russian forces, the United States on Saturday said it would send additional small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons worth $200 million to the eastern European nation.

Ukrainian officials have been asking for more equipment to defend against heavy shelling by Russian forces.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden authorised the additional security assistance, the White House said.

The move will initiate the "immediate" shipment of fresh military equipment to Ukraine, a senior administration official said.

With the announcement, the total US security aid provided to Ukraine has reached $1.2 billion since January 2021 and $3.2 billion since 2014, when Russia had annexed Crimea region of Ukraine, as per senior administration officials.

In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden has directed that up to $200 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine's defence.

Blinken said he authorised a fourth drawdown of US defense stocks, in line with Biden's directive, "to help Ukraine meet the armored, airborne, and other threats it is facing" as the war entered a third week.

In a statement, Blinken said, "The United States and our allies and partners stand in solidarity with the people and government of Ukraine in the face of the Kremlin’s aggression. The international community is united and determined to hold (Russian President Vladimir) Putin accountable."

