US Vice-President Kamala Harris faces flak for laughing on question over Ukrainian refugees’ fate

Is the US or the West really concerned about Ukraine? Well, this seems to be the opportune moment to ask this crucial question.

At a time when Russia is enhancing its operations in Ukraine, US Vice-President Kamala Harris has reached Poland. The leader must be really concerned about the humanitarian crisis unfolding due to the conflict. But is she?

The US leader is currently facing widespread criticism after she broke into laughter on a serious question about the fate of Ukrainian refugees.

The incident occurred when Harris and Polish President Andrzej Duda were addressing a joint press conference in Warsaw on Thursday.

Reporter: Can you answer this question regarding the tragedy of the Ukrainian refugees?



A reporter asked Harris that will the United States take in Ukrainian refugees, and President Duda “if you asked the United States to specifically accept more refugees?”

Vice President Kamala Harris laughs when asked about Ukrainian refugees fleeing from the Russian invasion.



Harris first looked at Duda to see if he would like to respond, and said, "A friend in need is a friend indeed." She then laughed for several seconds while standing at the podium.

Duda then confirmed that Poland has indeed asked Harris to help speed up the consular process for the refugees from Ukraine.

However, Harris did not answer whether the US will take any number of refugees.

On Twitter, a user said, "Utterly inappropriate and unacceptable. What is there to laugh???"

More than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine till now.

