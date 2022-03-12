Ukrainian biowarfare labs claim: Russia using UNSC for 'spreading disinformation', says US

As the allegations of US-backed Ukrainian biowarfare labs grow, the United States has accused Russia of using a UN Security Council meeting on Friday for "lying and spreading disinformation".

The Russian accusations seem to have been a part of a potential false-flag operation.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia was playing out a scenario put forth in the council last month by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that President Vladimir Putin would "fabricate allegations about chemical or biological weapons to justify its own violent attacks against the Ukrainian people."

"The intent behind these lies seems clear, and is deeply troubling. We believe Russia could use chemical or biological agents for assassinations, as part of a staged or false-flag incident, or to support tactical military operations," she said.

Russia asked for the meeting to address its allegations of "biological activities" carried out by the US in Ukraine. The charge seems to have been made without any evidence and has been denied by both Washington and Kyiv.

UN disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu also told the council she was aware of reports about the allegations, and said, "The United Nations is not aware of any biological weapons programmes."

"We're not going to let Russia get away with lying to the world or staining the integrity of the Security Council by using it as a venue for legitimising Putin's violence. We do not sit in this chamber to be an audience for Russia's domestic propaganda. And we should not allow Russia to abuse its permanent seat to spread disinformation and lies and pervert the purpose of the Security Council," Thomas-Greenfield said.

(With inputs from agencies)