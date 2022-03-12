In conflict, Russia violates nuclear safety principles in Ukraine, says US   

With the conflict intensifying, the United States has accused Russia of violating nuclear safety principles in Ukraine on Friday.

It has also demanded that Moscow’s invading forces stop firing on nuclear power plants.

But the US has also added that there were no signs of any radiological release yet.

In a Twitter post, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that radiation monitors in much of Ukraine were still functioning although the United States was concerned by lack of data from safeguards monitors at Chernobyl or Zaporizhzhia.

Although both the sites are under control of Russian forces, they are being operated by Ukrainian staff in conditions that endanger the safety of the facilities, as per the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"We remain concerned about Russia’s reckless actions and violations of nuclear safety principles. We are monitoring reports of damage to a research facility in Kharkiv. Near-term safety risk is low, but the continued Russian firing on nuclear facilities must cease," Granholm said.

The US could not confirm reports about power being restored at Chernobyl, Granholm said.

On Thursday, Russia’s energy ministry said that Belarusian specialists restored electricity supply at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

