As conflict intensifies, Ukrainian defenders claim to kill Russia’s third general

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

A third top Russian general seems to have been killed by Ukrainian defenders, the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed on Friday.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has been intensifying with every hour.

In a tweet, Ukraine's military said that they killed Russian Maj Gen Andrey Kolesnikov, who is believed to be the commander of the 29th Combined Arms Army.

While announcing the general's purported death, Ukraine's armed forces on Twitter, said, "The Russian invaders continue to lose their officers in the war against Ukraine."

Російські окупанти продовжують втрачати у війні проти України своїх офіцерів. ЗСУ вдалося ліквідувати генерал-майора Андрія Колеснікова, командувача Східного військового округу. pic.twitter.com/CEBDneqslz — 🇺🇦Armed Forces (@ArmedForcesUkr) March 11, 2022 ×

On Friday, several journalists also reported that anonymous Western officials have confirmed that a third Russian major general has been killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, a Ukrainian sniper had reportedly killed one of the Russia's top generals, said media reports.

In an intense battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Maj Gen Andrey Sukhovetsky, deputy commander, 41st Combined Arms Army of Russia's Central Military District, was reportedly killed, as per a Daily Mail report.

Sukhovetsky was killed "by a sniper," the report said citing a military source.

One more Russian general was allegedly killed earlier by Ukrainian forces. The invasion began on February 24.

(With inputs from agencies)