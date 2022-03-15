'Stop list': Biden, Trudeau, other top US officials barred from entering Russia

Amid the war in Ukraine, the Russian foreign ministry said US President Biden including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US defence secretary Lloyd Austin have been put on the "stop list" banning them from entering the country.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also been put on the "stop list" including CIA chief William Burns, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

Also Read: Russia promises to pay Syrian army fighters $1,100 to fight in Ukraine

The United States had earlier imposed fresh sanctions on Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

The US treasury department had imposed sanctions on four people and a group accusing them of hiding events connected to the death of whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky and over alleged human rights violations against advocate Oyub Titiev.

Watch: An anti-war protester disrupts live bulletin

The new US sanctions were also imposed sanctions against Lukashenko's wife.

US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, Andrea Gacki, said: "Today’s designations demonstrate the United States will continue to impose concrete and significant consequences for those who engage in corruption or are connected to gross violations of human rights."

(With inputs from Agencies)