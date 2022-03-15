Russia promises to pay Syrian army fighters $1,100 to fight in Ukraine: Watchdog

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Russia is planning to send at least 40,000 fighters from the Syrian army and other militia ranks to Ukraine.

Last week the Kremlin had said President Putin had given the green signal to allow Syrian fighters to travel to Ukraine to fight the war. The Syrian watchdog said Russian officers had already begun the registration process.

Russia had entered the Syrian conflict in 2015 on the side of Bashar al-Assad's regime and had tested most of its modern weapons system. The Syrian combatants being sent to Ukraine include those from the regular army or the pro-regime militia groups, the watchdog said.

The Observatory added the Syrian fighters are likely to be given a salary of $1,100 to fight in Ukraine including $7,700 in compensation for injuries. The families will reportedly get $16,500 if they are killed in combat.

Reports claim the "Wagner" group is also involved in the operation with thousands set to be recruited by the Syrian regime's ruling Baath party. The "Wagner" group is a private militia which is believed to close to Putin's regime.

Reports claim Syrian mercenaries have already fought in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh. The development comes as Russian forces increased their attacks on Kyiv with reports claiming fierce fighting underway in regions along the capital.

The mayor of Kyiv has declared a 36-hour curfew amid increased Russian attacks. President Putin had ordered a "special military operation" against Ukraine on February 24 as Russian forces began bombarding the country.

The UN has said at least 3 million people have crossed over to neighbouring countries amid the war in Ukraine even as civilian casualties continue to mount due to repeated Russian shelling over the past three weeks.

(With inputs from Agencies)