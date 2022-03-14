Ukraine war: Russia's Orlan-10 Krasnopol laser-guided drones

Reports also claimed Russia may be using 'suicide drones' or 'loitering munition' in the Ukraine war.

Russian Orlan-10 drones

As Ukraine's forces continue to resist Russia over three weeks into the war, the Russian ministry of defence had released a video which reportedly showed Orlan-10 UAV Krasnopol laser-guided artillery strikes in Kyiv Oblast.

The Zala KYB UAV "loitering munition" is designed to take out remote ground targets with ease and can hit targets with high precision.

