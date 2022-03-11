Ukraine claims to capture Russia's Pantsir-S1 missile system; is it a rich catch?

The Ukrainian forces said it had captured a "special’ trophy" in the form of the anti-aircraft missile system.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

As the battle for Kyiv unfolded, President Zelenksy's forces said they had captured Russia's air defence missile system Pantsir-S1. The premium missile defence system is a self-propelled anti-aircraft gun and missile (SPAAGM) system.

It is a mobile-based missile defence system with a range of 20km. It has been in service since 2003 in various versions. Pantsir-S1 is a surface-to-air (SAM) defence system with 20 kg high-explosive fragmentation warheads.

The system is also possessed by Iran, Iraq, Slovenia, Brazil, Algeria, Syria, UAE and Vietnam.

The Ukrainian forces said it had captured a "special’ trophy" in the form of anti-aircraft missile system while adding that one MiG-29, three Bayraktar TB-2 drones and a Tochka-U tactical missile system were destroyed even as Russian forces fight their way forward towards Kyiv.

