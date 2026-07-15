/Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday: Actresses putting India on the global luxury map

The first and only Indian woman a 150-year-old Japanese beauty house has ever chosen to represent it. Tamannaah Bhatia holds the title of Shiseido's India brand ambassador, a distinction no other Indian actress can claim, as she fronts the brand's legacy skincare line in one of the world's fastest-growing beauty markets. What makes her story even more compelling is that she is also the founder of a fine jewellery line that she built entirely from scratch. Actor, entrepreneur and now the Indian face of a global skincare line, only a few can wear all three titles at once, and even fewer can wear them this well.

