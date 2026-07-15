/Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday: Actresses putting India on the global luxury map

Actresses such as Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday have become new faces of some of the biggest brands, putting India on the global luxury map. Here are the hottest names on the list.
The world of global luxury has tilted on its axis and how. The biggest fashion and beauty houses are no longer just looking to the West. They are looking at India. And a generation of Indian actresses is answering that call, each in her own way, each for a different legacy house. From Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday, here are the hottest names who are representing India on the global stage.
In May 2023, Gucci named Alia Bhatt its first-ever Indian global ambassador, a title that placed her alongside the Italian house's constellation of international faces. In 2024, she added L'Oréal Paris to her global portfolio, thus becoming one of the most globally represented Indian actresses across both fashion and beauty.
The first and only Indian woman a 150-year-old Japanese beauty house has ever chosen to represent it. Tamannaah Bhatia holds the title of Shiseido's India brand ambassador, a distinction no other Indian actress can claim, as she fronts the brand's legacy skincare line in one of the world's fastest-growing beauty markets. What makes her story even more compelling is that she is also the founder of a fine jewellery line that she built entirely from scratch. Actor, entrepreneur and now the Indian face of a global skincare line, only a few can wear all three titles at once, and even fewer can wear them this well.
In April 2025, Chanel named Ananya Panday its first-ever Indian brand ambassador, making her the youngest and the first from India to represent the iconic French maison. Recently, she joined the brand's front row in Paris for their Haute Couture show, becoming a part of Chanel's coveted global roster.
Kriti Sanon holds the designation of ‘Friend of the House’ for Burberry, the British luxury brand's way of recognising its most valued cultural allies. She garnered significant attention when she sat in the front row at Burberry’s February 2026 London Fashion Week, further strengthening the brand’s visibility in the Indian market.
Janhvi Kapoor is a recognised ‘Friend of the Maison’ for Miu Miu, becoming the first Bollywood actress to wear the Italian house head-to-toe at Cannes, and attending the reopening of the brand's London flagship on Bond Street.