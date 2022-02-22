Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy demands immediate halt to Nord Stream 2 project

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has demanded an immediate halt to Nord Stream 2 project amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

Zelensky said Russia must be punished for its recognition Monday of Ukraine's two separatist-held regions with "immediate sanctions" that include "the complete stop of Nord Stream 2".

The United States and the EU already have sanctions in place on Russia's energy and defence sectors, with state-owned gas company Gazprom, its oil arm Gazpromneft and oil producers Lukoil, Rosneft and Surgutneftegaz facing various types of curbs on exports/imports and debt-raising.

Nord Stream 2, a recently completed pipeline from Russia to Germany that has yet to win regulatory approval, would also be subject to sanctions by the European Union, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said.

Zelenskiy also said he will consider breaking off relations with Russia after it recognised the independence of two self-proclaimed rebel republics of Donetsk and Lugansk that are situated in the rust belt in eastern Ukraine and escaped Kyiv's control in 2014.

"Russia calls on other states to follow its example," Moscow's foreign ministry said in a statement. It added that Moscow's recognition of the rebels -- condemned by the West -- was "not easy, but the only possible step."

After chairing a security council meeting, Zelenskiy accused Russia of violating Ukraine's sovereign territory and said it could mean Moscow pulling the plug on the Minsk peace talks aimed at ending the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine wanted to solve the crisis through diplomacy but that his country was ready to dig in for the long haul.

"We are committed to the peaceful and diplomatic path, we will follow it and only it," Zelenskiy said. "But we are on our own land, we are not afraid of anything and anybody, we owe nothing to no one, and we will give nothing to no one."

He called for an emergency summit of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France while urging Ukraine's allies to take action against Russia.

With an estimated 150,000 Russian troops massed on three sides of Ukraine, the US has warned that Moscow has already decided to invade. Still, President Joe Biden and Putin tentatively agreed to a meeting brokered by French President Emmanuel Macron in a last-ditch effort to avoid war.

