Donetsk and Lugansk: Ukraine's breakaway republics

More than 14,000 people have since been killed in fighting between Ukraine's army and the Moscow-supported separatists there.

The two self-proclaimed rebel republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, whose independence Moscow recognised on Monday, are situated in the rust belt in eastern Ukraine and escaped Kyiv's control in 2014.

Coalmines and steelworks

Donetsk, surrounded by slagheaps, is the main city in the mining basin of Donbass.

Once named Stalino it is a gritty industrial hub dominated by mining. It is also one of the main steel-producing centres of Ukraine. It has two million inhabitants.

Lugansk, the former Voroshilovgrad, is also an industrial city of 1.5 million inhabitants. They are grouped in the basin, on the border with Russia on the northern banks of the Black Sea, which is home to vast coal reserves.

The presence of Russian speakers came about as many Russian workers were sent there after World War II during the Soviet era.

