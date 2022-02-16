How a German 'climate' fund set out to help Russia dodge US sanctions

What does the foundation do?

It is a philanthropic fund that supports environmental projects, which according to its statutes also has a commercial arm. The commercial arm carries out its activities related to Nord Stream 2.

Its website lists environmental projects it has supported: For example, it says it offers every kindergarten in the state a free tree for children to plant plus 500 euros, and runs competitions for children to think up ways of making schools more climate-friendly, promising grants to the winners.

Its charter says the Foundation's secondary goal is to make sure the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is completed, "regardless of external efforts."

The Foundation can acquire, manage, own, provide or let land, tools and machines that help it fulfill either goal, including the completion of the pipeline, the charter says.

"We believe that it is right to build the pipeline," Schwesig told reporters in January 2021.

She and others have argued that Germany needs a source of energy which does not depend on good will between Russia and Ukraine. Advocating for the pipeline in the state parliament last January, Schwesig said the US sanctions were self-interested.

"Nobody who is working on building the pipeline is doing anything wrong," she said. "The ones doing something wrong are those who are trying to stop the pipeline at the last minute ... That's why we expect our Federal Government to push back firmly against the sanctions."

Former Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, now Chancellor, has rejected the US sanctions as interference in Germany's affairs.

