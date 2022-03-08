UK's Queen meets Canada's PM in first in-person meeting since catching Covid; pays tribute to Ukraine

UK's Queen Elizabeth II met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday (March 7) in her first official in-person appearance since catching coronavirus (COVID-19), with a subtle tribute to Ukraine.

On February 20, the Royal Palace had informed that the 95-year-old had tested positive for Covid, sharpening concerns about the health of the world's longest-reigning monarch.

They said at the time she was suffering from mild cold-like symptoms and cancelled several engagements. Though, she did continue to carry out light duties.

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II received Trudeau for an Audience at Windsor Castle. Photographs of the meeting showed Trudeau holding the Queen's hand in his, while also chatting and laughing.

During the meeting, the Queen also paid tribute to Ukraine amid ongoing Russia's "military operation" in the Ukrainian cities that has led to massive loss of life, property and fuelled the refugee crisis.

Royal watchers noted that the flowers behind her in official photographs were blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, which they said was a deliberate tribute as very little around the queen happens by accident.

The Canadian Prime Minister is in Britain to hold talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Johnson announced on Monday (March 7) that a further raft of measures to support Ukraine and said Russia's 'repugnant' attacks on cities must be stopped.

Johnson said his government was pledging another $230.28 million in aid for Ukraine to help it deal with a growing humanitarian crisis.

Johnson also said Europe could not simply shut down the use of oil and gas overnight but that countries should move together quickly to look beyond Russia for its oil and gas supplies.

