What are Czech hedgehogs?: Homemade obstacles that can destroy Russian tanks

Czech hedgehogs are angled metal bars. A vehicle such as a tank attempting to drive over it will likely become stuck and possibly damaged.

What are Czech hedgehogs?

The Czech hedgehog is a static anti-tank obstacle defence made of metal angle beams or I-beams. It is used to stop tanks from getting through-line of defence.

It has been understood that the hedgehog is very effective in keeping light to medium tanks and vehicles from penetrating a line of defence as it maintains its function even when tipped over by a nearby explosion.

The structures are angled metal bars. A vehicle attempting to drive over it will likely become stuck and possibly damaged. Czech hedgehogs were used in several countries during World War II.

(Photograph:Reuters)