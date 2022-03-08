Ukrainian President Zelensky slams Russia's 'cynicism and propaganda', posts video from his office - Watch

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted the latest video from his office as he refuted the claims and reports that he has left the country amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He also promised to stay in the Ukrainian capital until the war was won.

Zelensky appeared in his office in Kyiv on Monday night (March 7) in his address to the public. He said, "I stay here, in Kyiv, not hiding. And I am not afraid of anyone. As long as needed to win this war, our national war."

Mentioning the current state of the country, the Ukrainian leader said, "We used to say: Monday is a hard day. There is a war in the country so every day is Monday, and now we are used to the fact that every day and every night are like that."

In his address, he told the Ukrainians, "You do not back down. We do not back down". He further added that "heroic" resistance against the Russian troops was making the conflict "like a nightmare" for Moscow.

Slamming Russia's 'plain cynicism, plain propaganda', Zelensky also rejected Kremlin's proposals to evacuate Ukrainian citizens into what he has described as "occupied territory" in Russia and Belarus.

"They open a tiny corridor leading to the occupied territory, for a couple of dozen of people. Not so much to Russia as to their propaganda, their TV cameras saying 'look who is saving people.' Plain cynicism, plain propaganda," he said.

Russian news agencies reported that Moscow has proposed the establishment of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave five Ukrainian cities from 9 am local time (0700 GMT) on Tuesday (March 8) pending the Ukrainian agreement.

But most of the corridors would travel through Russia or Belarus, something Ukrainian authorities have rejected in the past. Ukraine has been given until 3 am Moscow time (0000 GMT) to agree to the terms, Interfax said.

