Pics: Russian advance throttled as Ukraine destroys rocket launchers, military vehicles

Destroyed Russian military vehicles in Kyiv region
Destroyed Russian military vehicles on a street in the settlement of Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region, Ukraine.
On the 12th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine Monday, Russian forces pressed a siege of the key southern port of Mariupol and sought to increase pressure on the capital Kyiv.
Kyiv remains under Ukrainian control as does Kharkiv in the east, with the overall Russian ground advance little changed over the last 24 hours in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Figting in Kyiv
Ukrainian servicemen walk by a damaged vehicle at the site of fighting with Russian troops in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Russian forces are also pressing an offensive through the Russian-backed separatist Donetsk and Lugansk regions although how far they have penetrated remains unclear.
There has been heavy fighting around and inside the city of Sumy in northeast Ukraine, where Kyiv said there was intense Russian shelling.
(Photograph:AFP)
Russian multiple rocket launchers in tatters
Destroyed Russian Army multiple rocket launchers with the letter "Z" painted on their sides in Kharkiv.
Although Western observers point to a major Russian column of hundreds of vehicles outside Kyiv.
The front line is now just 20 kilometres outside the city, according to French sources.
There has been heavy fighting in the vicinity of Gostomel around where the column is located and the mayor of the town was killed by Russian forces, local authorities said.
(Photograph:AFP)
Infantry mobility vehicle Tiger-M destroyed in Kharkiv
An interior view shows destroyed Russian Army all-terrain infantry mobility vehicle Tiger-M on a road in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces also retain control of the northern town of Chernigiv, which has seen heavy civilian casualties in recent days.
Britain's defence ministry said Russia appeared to have made "minimal" progress on the ground over the weekend.
(Photograph:AFP)
Destroyed Russian armored vehicle
Ukrainian servicemen are seen next to a destroyed armored vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv.
Russia has besieged the strategic southern city of Mariupol and attempts to evacuate an estimated 200,000 civilians from the city have so far failed.
Taking the city would allow Russia to link forces pushing north from the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea with their forces from the east.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Ukraine fights back
A view shows destroyed Russian Army all-terrain infantry mobility vehicles Tigr-M (Tiger) on a road in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
The famed port city Odessa remains under Ukrainian control and has been so far spared fighting. But Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was aware of intelligence that Russia planned to bomb the city.
Russian forces last week took the southern city of Kherson, just north of Crimea, and now appear to be moving on Mykolayiv to the northwest.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Russian military vehicle on fire
A view shows a destroyed Russian Army multiple rocket launcher with the letter "Z" painted on its side in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
The west of Ukraine remains largely spared from the fighting. The main western city of Lviv has become a hub for foreign diplomatic missions, journalists and Ukrainians seeking safety or wanting to leave the country.
Zelensky said Sunday the civilian airport in the central city of Vinnytsia was destroyed by Russian rockets. Rescue services said five civilians and four soldiers were killed.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Russian Buk missile system vehicles
Russian Buk missile system vehicles on a road before a drone strike near Malyn, Zhytomyr Region, Ukraine via Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.
Russia said Wednesday that 498 Russian troops had been killed in Ukraine, its first announced death toll.
Ukraine and Western sources claim that the real toll is far higher. Ukraine says around 11,000 Russian soldiers have been killed.