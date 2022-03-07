Pics: Russian advance throttled as Ukraine destroys rocket launchers, military vehicles

Kyiv remains under Ukrainian control as does Kharkiv in the east, with the overall Russian ground advance little changed over the last 24 hours

Destroyed Russian military vehicles in Kyiv region

Destroyed Russian military vehicles on a street in the settlement of Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region, Ukraine.

On the 12th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine Monday, Russian forces pressed a siege of the key southern port of Mariupol and sought to increase pressure on the capital Kyiv.

Kyiv remains under Ukrainian control as does Kharkiv in the east, with the overall Russian ground advance little changed over the last 24 hours in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.

(Photograph:Reuters)