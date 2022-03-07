'We will not forgive. We will not forget': Ukraine's Zelensky says Russian shelling plans 'deliberate murder'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday (March 6) said that Russian shelling has planned "deliberate murder" as the ongoing crisis continues to escalate with people, including children dying in Ukraine.

In his latest address, Zelensky warned Russian troops that he will punish those who committed atrocities in Ukraine, saying that the "only quiet place" that awaits them is the grave.

Speaking about the loss of lives and property, the Ukrainian leader mentioned a family of a man, a woman and two who were killed in Irpin when they were trying to escape.

"We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war. On our land," said Zelensky, asking, "How many families like this have died in Ukraine?"

"We will find every bastard, which shot at our cities, our people. Which bombed our land. Which launched rockets. Which gave the order and pressed "start". There will be no quiet place on this earth for you, except for the grave," he noted.

Zelensky called on the western countries to do more as he spoke of the destruction across Ukraine and the suffering faced by his people.

He said, "Think about the sense of impunity of the invaders, they announce their planned atrocities. Why? Because there is no reaction. Not a word, as if Western leaders have dissolved tonight. For this day, I hope that at least tomorrow you will notice it."

"The audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal to the West that sanctions against Russia are not enough, because they didn't understand," he added.

"They did not see that the world is really determined. Really determined to stop this war. You will not hide from this reality. You will not hide from new murders in Ukraine," he added.

Persistent fighting blocked efforts to evacuate 200,000 people from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol for the second day in a row.

The United Nations on Sunday said that the civilian death toll from hostilities across Ukraine since Moscow launched its invasion on February 24 stood at 364, including more than 20 children.

WATCH | Zelensky urges people to continue resistance as Russia builds military columns near Kyiv