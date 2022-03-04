Battle analysis: Russian tank armada vs Ukraine - who will win?

Russia's T-14 Armata

Reports say Russia has 12,400 tanks which is the largest in the world with Ukraine possessing 2,586 tanks. Ukraine has 74 T-64 tanks against Russia's 2,000.

Ukraine also has 3,666 T-72 tanks however Russia has nearly twice that number at 9,950. Clearly as far as size is concerned the tank strength of the two countries is greatly mismatched.

Russia has in fact developed the T-14 Armata and has already produced 2,300 even since it was unveiled in 2015. It was battle-tested in Syria. It has state of the art laser-guided missiles with Kord 12.7mm and PKTM 7.62mm machine gun.

The T-14 can reportedly withstand nuclear, biological and chemical attacks. Russia currently has 20 T-14s which could prove to be a big hurdle for Ukraine's forces.

(Photograph:AFP)