Watch: Ukrainian girl sings 'Let It Go', moves hearts from Kyiv’s bomb shelter

The hit song 'Let It Go' from the animated film ‘Frozen’ got a new meaning recently. It was sung by a little girl in a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

The performance filled people with tears and moved several people in and out of the shelter.

This comes as Ukrainian forces are fight off a Russian invasion.

The video of the performance of girl, named Amelia, has gone viral and has garnered over 1.9 million views on Twitter.

Numerous people have shared, commented and liked the clip across social media platforms.

In the clip, Amelia performs a version of 'Let It Go' for people taking shelter in the bunker. Some can be seen lying on the floor, while others stand or sit around Amelia and also record her performance. In the end, the crowd erupts in cheers and applause.

It was first posted on Facebook on Thursday by Marta Smekhova, who says she filmed it with the permission of the girl's mother.

"From the first word in the [bomb shelter] came complete silence... everyone put their business aside and listen[ed] to a song by this girl who was just beaming light... even men couldn't hold back the tears," Smekhova wrote.

Neither the location of the shelter in Kyiv nor the date when the video was taken is known.

(With inputs from agencies)