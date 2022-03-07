To allow safe passage to civilians, UN chief asks to halt fighting in Ukraine

As Russia's military has intensified offensive against Ukraine, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Sunday said it is "absolutely essential" to pause the fighting in Ukraine. It will allow safe passage to civilians, who are caught in the conflict in areas like Kharkiv and Sumy.

In a tweet, Guterres on Sunday, said, "It is absolutely essential to establish a pause in the fighting in Ukraine to allow for the safe passage of civilians from Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy, as well as all other places caught in conflict, and to ensure life-saving humanitarian supplies can move in for those who remain.”

This comes amid Russian allegations that Ukrainian nationalists have kept Indian and other foreign nationals hostage in these regions.

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told the Russian envoy to "please make an appeal to the armed forces [of Russia] to ensure a safe corridor to allow foreign students leave the areas of concern. Stop spreading the lies! You know very well what is going on there if you are indeed in contact with your capital.”

