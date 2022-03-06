Defying Ukraine's request, two US senators share Zelensky’s pics on social media during zoom call

In an effort to seek help, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended a zoom call with US lawmakers on Saturday.

To ensure complete safety of the president, Ukraine's ambassador reportedly urged the lawmakers to not share anything on social media during the meeting. It was done to ensure that the exact location of Zelensky does not get revealed.

But what happened was just the opposite. With just 15 minutes into the meeting, Republican senators Marco Rubio and Steve Daines shared the screenshot of the call on social media, showing Zelensky live. He could be seen in his trademark army-green shirt in front of a white wall with the Ukrainian flag.

At this time, Zelensky is Russia's target no. 1. Several eyes are looking for him. This makes it highly essential to take utmost precautions when he makes efforts to garner support to fend off Russian invasion.

Ukraine asked the US Senate not to mention when it was doing a Zoom call with Zelensky, for security purposes. Guess which Senator tweeted it anyway? That’s right! The head Republican on the Intelligence Committee! 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/9agug1d7F4 — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) March 5, 2022 ×

I don’t think @SteveDaines is getting the righteous hell he deserves for tweeting during his zoom call w/ Zelensky. His stupidity is as bad & dangerous as @marcorubio ‘s right? Guess it’s cuz unlike Rubio Daines isn’t up for re-election until 2026. Good luck Montana. 🌻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WIpGxDsKLO — Rachel Maria 🇺🇸 I stand with Ukraine 🌻 (@rachel_maria65) March 6, 2022 ×

When he joined the call, Zelensky told the lawmakers that this might be the last time they see him alive.

These senators were slammed by Democratic representative Dean Phillips. He said their ignorance was appalling and reckless.

.@ZelenskyyUa releases photo of his view of the Zoom call with US Senators and Representatives. Repeats calls for no-fly zone and jets, and blocks on Russian oil exports. pic.twitter.com/To8fa619bX — Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) March 5, 2022 ×

"The Ukrainian Ambassador very intentionally asked each of us on the zoom to NOT share anything on social media during the meeting to protect President Zelensky,” Dean Phillips said on Twitter.

