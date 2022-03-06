Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sought fighter jets, Russian oil embargo, says report

As Russia continues to make advances in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky told US lawmakers that he needs an influx of fighter jets from NATO allies and an embargo on Russian oil, a report said.

This comes as NATO has refused to impose a no-fly zone in Ukrainian skies.

Ukrainian fighters need the jets "because their (anti-aircraft defenses) got destroyed on day one," a source, who is familiar with the conversation, told the Washington Examiner.

During a virtual meeting, Zelensky also communicated with US lawmakers on Saturday morning that they "need an oil embargo on Russia."

Zelensky's frustration with Western officials was on full display as he acknowledged the value of the sanctions, which were imposed on Russia but said that they came too little, too late.

If Western leaders had implemented the penalties when Russian forces were mobilising around Ukraine, "there would not have been an invasion", the source said, in a paraphrase of Zelensky's remarks to the members of Congress.

In the meeting, his appeal resonated with US lawmakers.

On Twitter, Senator Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, wrote, "The US must impose both an import ban on Russian energy and secondary sanctions to force other countries to do the same. I also implore NATO countries to donate Soviet-made fighter jets to Ukraine. The White House should act now so Ukraine receives the jets they need for self-defence."

