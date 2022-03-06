Sigh of relief: 183 Indian citizens reach Delhi in special flight under Operation Ganga

In what can be called a sigh of relief, around 183 Indian citizens, who were stranded in Ukraine, have reached Delhi on Sunday in a special flight.

On Saturday, the flight had departed from Hungary's capital Budapest under ‘Operation Ganga’. It landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The passengers were received by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. He also had a discussion with the students.

Also Read: India pitches with France to become Rafale maintenance hub

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, tensions have risen in the region.

On Ukraine crisis, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday.

Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other top officials attended the meeting.

Under Operation Ganga, over 13,300 people have returned to India so far from war-torn Ukraine, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.

Also Read: Ukrainian woman married in Kashmir appeals to Indian PM Modi to ask Russia to end violence

Almost all Indians have left Kharkiv city in Ukraine, said the ministry.

Now, the main focus of the government is to evacuate citizens from the Sumy area. It is challenging due to the ongoing violence and lack of transportation.

'Special envoys' have been deployed by the government to five neighbouring countries, who share a border with Ukraine, to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

(With inputs from agencies)