Ukrainian woman married in Kashmir appeals to Indian PM Modi to ask Russia to end violence

At a time when Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, special prayers are being held in South Kashmir's small hamlet in Tral village of Pulwama district. Ukrainian born Olesia Mazur is praying day and night for her parents and grandmother, who are stuck in Ukraine.

Olesia lived 300 km away from the Capital city of Ukraine.

Olesia has been married to a Kashmiri businessman Bilal Ahmad for the last eight years. They have two kids and have been living in Kashmir happily for the last many years.

However, the last 10 days have been distressing for her. She is worried about her parents and grandmother who are stuck in Ukraine during this terrible time.

"I am furious with what Russia is doing to our country. I am extremely worried about my parents and grandmother. They all live together and are stuck in their house. It's very difficult for them to move from their place as they are very old. If the war intensifies, I don't know what they will do. The hospitals and residential areas have been damaged as well," said Olesia Mazur, a Ukrainian.

Olesia also appealed to Indian Prime Minister Modi to support Ukraine and tell Russia to end the violence in her home country.

She said that human lives cannot be lost the way they are in Ukraine. She hopes the international community including the civilians from Russia to stand up for human rights.

She has been calling her family every hour to check on them.

"It is very emotional and sad to see what is being done to our country. Everyone is under so much stress in Ukraine and so am I. I appeal to PM Modi to support Ukraine. He should also ask the Russian government to stop the violence. I have nightmares and can barely go to sleep. I was living such a peaceful life till this invasion took place," said Olesia Mazur, a Ukrainian.

Olesia, 35 fell in love with Bilal, when she was on a trip to India and was visiting Goa. Bilal owned a Kashmir craft business in Goa at that time. Both fell in love with each other and later decided to get married.

It is Olesia's decision to live in Kashmir and she has adjusted quite well.

It was due to the Covid pandemic that they decided to shift base to Kashmir. Olesia herself says, it's not the money and business she is worried about, it's her family she cares most for.