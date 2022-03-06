Amid Russian invasion, over 61,000 Airbnb bookings made in Ukraine in 48 hours. Not for staying

WION Web Team
Kyiv Published: Mar 06, 2022, 04:34 PM(IST)

Guests from around the world have booked more than 61,000 nights in Ukraine (representative image). Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

In 48 hours, guests from around the world booked more than 61,000 nights in Ukraine. The bookings were made on March 2 and March 3, as per a CNN report, which cited an Airbnb spokesperson. As these guests don’t intend to show up, the only reason seems to be to help Ukraine in this time of need, the reports said, claiming that most of these bookings were made from America

Russia is currently stepping up and making advances in Ukraine. It has bombarded several cities and has also started to bring some cities under its control.  

In a nutshell, Ukraine is not the place to visit at this point of time. But peculiarly, it has witnessed a huge surge in the number of Airbnb bookings, US media reports said.   

Also Read | 3,000 Americans volunteer to fight invading Russian forces in Ukraine: Report

In 48 hours, guests from around the world booked more than 61,000 nights in Ukraine. The bookings were made on March 2 and March 3, as per a CNN report, which cited an Airbnb spokesperson.   

×

As these guests don’t intend to show up, the only reason seems to be to help Ukraine in this time of need, the reports said, claiming that most of these bookings were made from America.  

Also Read: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sought fighter jets, Russian oil embargo, says report

"I hope that you, and your lovely apartment, are safe and that this horrible war is over ... and Ukraine is safe...I will come and see you one day, please count on it, and will stay with you when we visit. God bless you and God be with you, your city, your country," a message attached to a booking read.  

×

"We will be glad to see you in the peaceful city of Kyiv and hug," the host replied.   

This social media campaign to channel money to Ukraine has become a hit.   

(With inputs from agencies) 

Topics

Read in App