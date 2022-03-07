At ICJ, Ukraine and Russia to fight again but over ‘genocide claim’  

At the United Nations' top court on Monday, Ukraine is looking for an emergency ruling asking Russia to stop invasion.

Kyiv has said that Moscow's justification for the attack is based on a faulty interpretation of genocide law.

Although this court's rulings are binding and countries follow them generally, it has no direct means of enforcing them actually.

Russia's "special military action" is needed "to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide", meaning those whose first or only language is Russian, in eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has said.

The claim of genocide is untrue, and also does not provide legal justification for invasion, Ukraine has argued.

The case lodged at the World Court, which is officially known as the International Court of Justice (ICJ), focusses on the interpretation of a 1948 treaty on the prevention of genocide, which was signed by both countries. The treaty has named the ICJ as the forum for resolving disputes between the signatories.

The hearings will start at 10 am (0900 GMT) with Ukraine presenting its case on Monday. It's Russia turn to respond on Tuesday.

Before it looks at the merits of the case, the ICJ can order fast-track "provisional measures" in a matter of days to prevent the situation from worsening.

