To unravel truth, ICC's prosecutor starts investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, several claims and counterclaims over war crimes have been made by both sides.

To unravel the truth behind the allegations, the International Criminal Court's prosecutor has started an investigation on Wednesday into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide in Ukraine.

Also Read: Putin's pick for next Ukraine president: Who is Viktor Yanukovych?

The prosecutor will take into account all the crimes committed from 2013 to the ongoing conflict.

The probe has been launched after 39 of the court's member states requested an investigation, said Prosecutor Karim Khan.

The process is also known as a referral.

In a statement, Khan said, "These referrals enable my Office to proceed with opening an investigation into the situation in Ukraine from November 21, 2013 onwards, thereby encompassing within its scope any past and present allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed on any part of the territory of Ukraine by any person."

Also Read: 498 troops killed in Ukraine, says Russia

"Our work in the collection of evidence has now commenced," Khan added.

As per the United Nations, intentionally targeting civilians or civilian buildings is considered a war crime under international humanitarian law. Also, attacks on military targets that cause excessive civilian casualties fall under the same category.

(With inputs from agencies)