498 troops killed in Ukraine, says Russia

Nearly a week after Russia began its military operation against Ukraine, Moscow said 498 Russian troops have been killed in the war.

Reports claim at least 350 Ukrainian civilians including 14 children have been killed in the war so far which began on February 24 after Putin declared military offensive against Ukraine.

Russian news agency quoting the defence ministry said at least 1,597 soldiers were injured during the war which began last Thursday.

Russia has reportedly stepped up its attack targeting Ukraine's cities with cruise missiles amid heavy bombardment in urban centres. Kyiv has been the target of Russian forces with residents feeling to neighbouring Romania.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces wanted to "erase our country, erase us all" as he vowed to keep fighting against Russian forces.

Meanwhile, Ukraine confirmed its delegation was on its way for talks with Russian officials on the Poland-Belarus border to discuss ceasefire options.

"The Ukrainian delegation has already left Kyiv. We expect them to be here tomorrow morning," Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said.

(With inputs from Agencies)