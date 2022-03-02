Ukraine unleashes Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 drones on Russia: Is it a gamechanger?

Turkey's TB2 Bayraktar drones is 6.5 metres long and half the weight of its US counterpart, the Reaper, carrying four laser-guided munitions.

Turkish combat drones in Ukraine war

The pride of Ankara, Turkish combat drones were quickly put into action by Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

But while they have proved their worth in several recent conflicts -- from Syria to Libya to Nagorno-Karabakh -- the terrain this time is less favourable, experts say.

Kyiv has around 20 Bayraktar TB2 drones, built by the Turkish military.

Relatively cheap and effective, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been their number one salesman, securing deals with around 15 countries around the world.

