320 missiles in a day: Russia targets short-range ballistic missiles at Ukraine; what is the result?

According to experts, in the initial hours of the Russian onslaught last week included more than 100 missiles launched from land and sea.

Russian short-range ballistic missile attack on Ukraine

Russia has employed hundreds of powerful and precise ballistic missiles in the first days of its Ukraine attack, but analysts and US officials say many Ukrainian defences remain intact - effects that countries around the world are watching closely.

The use of short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) is likely being watched closely as a real-world case study by China, North Korea, and other countries that have been developing increasingly advanced arsenals of such weapons in recent years. And Western governments who see Russia as an adversary are eager to gather data on the missiles' effects in combat.

(Photograph:Reuters)