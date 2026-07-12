/How does the B-52 bomber carry massive payloads over long distances?

The B-52 carries a 70,000-pound payload over an 8,800-mile range by storing fuel in its 185-foot wings. With mid-air refuelling and an upcoming USD 15 billion engine upgrade, this strategic bomber possesses unlimited global reach.
The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is the ultimate military ‘bomb truck’, capable of hauling up to 70,000 pounds of mixed ordnance according to official Air Force specifications. It achieves this massive payload capacity through a combination of heavy underwing pylons and a cavernous internal weapons bay.
Built for true global reach, the strategic heavy bomber boasts an impressive unrefuelled combat range exceeding 8,800 miles. According to Boeing, it safely stores a staggering 312,197 pounds of aviation fuel inside its massive 185-foot swept wings and fuselage to achieve this endurance.
When its massive internal fuel limits are finally reached, the B-52 relies on complex mid-air refuelling from KC-135 or KC-46 flying tankers. This critical aerial lifeline gives the vintage aircraft virtually unlimited range, allowing it to strike targets anywhere on Earth without ever landing.
To carry precision weapons over vast distances efficiently, the bomber utilises the 1760 Internal Weapons Bay Upgrade. By housing smart bombs internally on a Conventional Rotary Launcher, the aircraft flies with a ‘clean wing’ to significantly reduce aerodynamic drag and save fuel.
Lifting a maximum takeoff weight of 488,000 pounds into the stratosphere requires immense raw power. The heavy bomber relies on eight Pratt & Whitney TF33 turbofan engines, generating a combined 136,000 pounds of thrust to safely climb to a 50,000-foot ceiling.
Aerospace engineers originally designed the bomber's 35-degree swept wings to aggressively delay aerodynamic drag at high altitudes. This highly efficient structural profile allows the heavy aircraft to comfortably cruise across entire oceans at 650 miles per hour, or Mach 0.84.
To further extend its unmatched global range, the Air Force is executing the USD 15 billion Commercial Engine Replacement Program. By installing eight modern Rolls-Royce F130 turbofans, the resulting B-52J variant will gain an impressive 30 per cent boost in fuel efficiency.