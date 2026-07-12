/Who is Linda Noskova? Meet the new Wimbledon 2026 women's singles champion

Long before lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish, Linda Noskova had already announced herself on the biggest stages. She stunned world No. 1 Iga Swiatek en route to the Australian Open quarter-finals in 2024, proving she could compete with the very best. The victory transformed perceptions of the young Czech, showcasing her fearless approach against established champions. Over the following seasons, she added consistent performances at WTA tournaments, improved her ranking and sharpened her game on every surface. Wimbledon 2026 wasn't an overnight miracle, it was the culmination of years of steady progress and unwavering belief.