Russian foreign minister Lavrov compares US to Napoleon and Hitler

Sergei Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, has accused the international community of "hysteria" over Ukraine, comparing the United States to Nazi Germany and stating that "Americans have had Europe under their grip."

He said that the Americans are telling the Germans what is good for European energy security, and they're telling them they don't need that pipeline (Nordstream 2) and that supplies from the United States, which are many times more expensive, will suffice.

"They're trying to impose their own view of the future of Europe on us.

"Napoleon and Hitler had the objective of having the whole of Europe under their control; now the Americans have got Europe under control.



"And we see that this situation has really demonstrated what role the EU is playing in the global situation."

Lavrov went on to explain that there is "an absolute evil and an absolute good" in movies, and that the global picture is comparable.

He goes on to say that he expects the "hysteria" will come to an end.



(With inputs from agencies)