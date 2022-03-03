Watch: Russian soldier surrenders to Ukrainians, gets pastries, drinks

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

In a viral video on social media, a Russian soldier can be seen surrendering to Ukrainians in Novy Bug on Wednesday.

The soldier throws down his weapon and is offered pastries and drinks by the Ukrainians.

In the clip, a woman can be seen holding her phone for the soldier, who, as per a report, tearfully speaks with his mother.

When the soldier eats his pastry, a man, who is off screen, is heard speaking in Ukrainian language. "These young men, it's not their fault. They don't know why they are here. They are using old maps. They are lost," he said.

The video was first shared by the Ukrainian Special Forces Command on social media. It has garnered immense popularity till now.

The post has also issued a stern warning to the Russian invaders. "From now on, there will be no captured Russian artillery. No mercy, no 'please don't kill, I surrender' will be getting away. Call your mom one last time," the post warned.

In a different statement, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has offered to hand over Russian prisoners to their mothers.

"A decision has been taken to hand over captured Russian troops to their mothers if they come to collect them in Ukraine, in Kyiv. You will be received and taken to Kyiv where your son will be returned to you. Unlike Putin's fascists, we, Ukrainians, are not waging war against mothers and their captured children," the ministry said.

