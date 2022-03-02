Watch: Did Belarusian President accidentally share Russia's plans to invade Ukraine?

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday (March 1) may have accidentally shared Russia's plans to invade Ukraine during a live televised meet.

During the Security Council meeting in Minsk, the Belarusian leader demonstrated a map that looked like a scheme of military actions in Ukraine.

While talking, he repeated that the Russian Armed Forces conducted missile launches from Belarus into Ukraine on February 23 to prevent what he has claimed was Ukraine's intention to attack Belarus.

In a video shared by news agency Reuters, Lukashenko said, "Thankfully those guys, warned us. We had found it literally six hours before a launch, and the Russians - Iskanders were deployed here, right, in the Mazyr area - they attacked those missiles, those positions."

"And after that, we haven't seen them anymore. During the Russians' advancement, entering Ukraine, we did not see those positions anymore. That is why I am saying, yes, there were launches from Belarusian territory. And I told you openly what point we targeted," he added.

The video was also shared by Belarusian journalist Tadeusz Giczan on Twitter, in which Lukashenko appeared to point to a map of Ukraine. The map showed Ukraine segmented into four parts.

As per the journo, the demonstration "looks like an actual invasion map." Important to note that the Belarusian leader is a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Watch the video here:

At today's security council meeting, Lukashenko showed what looks like an actual invasion map. It shows Ukraine military facilities destroyed by missiles from Belarus, attacks directions (everything agrees except Odessa-Transnistria). Also, Ukraine is divided into 4 sectors. pic.twitter.com/ueqBIFUbyM — Tadeusz Giczan 🇺🇦 (@TadeuszGiczan) March 1, 2022 ×

On Tuesday, Lukashenko said that Belarus has no plans to join Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

The US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday that Lukashenko has allowed Putin to "make a mockery" of Belarus' sovereignty by allowing Moscow's forces to launch their attack on Ukraine from its territory.