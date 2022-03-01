'Mom, I am scared. We are hitting everyone': Russian soldier's last words to mother are heart-wrenching

The officials in Ukraine released the final words that were believed to be sent by a Russian soldier to his mother before he was killed in combat. Amid the escalating crisis, the Security Service of Ukraine released the messages from the soldier on Monday (February 28).

Parts of the heartbreaking messages were read by the Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya at a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

However, Kyslytsya neither revealed when exactly the messages were sent nor the soldier's identity. He also didn't tell how the soldier died.

WATCH | Ukraine-Russia conflict: Man miraculously saved after military combat vehicle runs over his car

As read by the official, the soldier wrote: "I'm scared, we’re hitting everyone, even civilians. We had been told that people would welcome us here but they jump under our vehicles, not letting us pass. They call us fascists."

"Mom, it's so hard," the soldier added in the texts that were apparently written in Russian.

WATCH | Ukraine's foreign ministry posts dramatic video of administration building being blown up in Kharkiv

He said that they were told that the civilians would "welcome" them, and told his mother that he is no longer in Crimea doing training exercises.

He replied that "the only thing I want now is to hang myself" when his mother asked if she could send him a package.

Meanwhile, the office of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday said it will seek court approval to open an investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

Watch the video here:

Ukrainian Amb. to the UN reads texts between Russian soldier and his mom before he was killed:



"I'm afraid. We are bombing all of the cities...even targeting civilians. We were told that they would welcome us. And they are falling under our armored vehicles." pic.twitter.com/CMuK6zkFCy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 28, 2022 ×